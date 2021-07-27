Skip to Content
today at 8:20 PM
With new CDC guideline, Coloradans in 38 counties should wear masks in public indoor spaces

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The majority of Colorado is included in a new mask recommendation made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday, the CDC recommended vaccinated people should wear masks while in indoor public places in counties with "High" or "Substantial" spread of the virus.

The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people over a one-week period.

According to CDC data, more than 60 percent of US counties have high or substantial transmission of COVID-19.

In Colorado, 38 out of the 64 counties fall under high or substantial, that includes El Paso County, Pueblo County, and Teller County.

However, the CDC does not have the authority to make masks mandatory. The decision would be up to Governor Jared Polis, state and county health departments, and leaders of cities.

In a statement to KRDO, El Paso County Public Health says they don't have plans to enact a new mask mandate. The State says they will review the new guidance before making any decisions.

Additionally, EPCPH encouraged residents to take precautions by washing hands, staying home when feeling sick, wearing a mask if unvaccinated, and staying informed.

Below is a list of the high and substantial counties in Colorado, according to CDC data:

  1. Adams County Substantial
  2. Alamosa County High
  3. Archuleta County High
  4. Bent County Substantial
  5. Chaffee County Substantial
  6. Cheyenne County HIgh
  7. Clear Creek County High
  8. Conejos County Substantial
  9. Delta County Substantial
  10. Douglas County Substantial
  11. Eagle County Substantial
  12. El Paso County Substantial
  13. Garfield County High
  14. Grand County High
  15. Hinsdale County High
  16. Huerfano County Substantial
  17. Lake County Substantial
  18. Larimer County Substantial
  19. Las Animas County Substantial
  20. Lincoln County Substantial
  21. Mesa County High
  22. Mineral County High
  23. Moffat County High
  24. Montezuma County Substantial
  25. Montrose County Substantial
  26. Ouray County High
  27. Park County Substantial
  28. Pitkin County Substantial
  29. Pueblo County Substantial
  30. Rio Blanco County High
  31. Rio Grande County Substantial
  32. Routt County High
  33. Saguache County High
  34. San Miguel High
  35. Summit County High
  36. Teller County Substantial
  37. Washington County Substantial
  38. Weld County Substantial

To view the full map, click here.

