With new CDC guideline, Coloradans in 38 counties should wear masks in public indoor spaces

Health

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The majority of Colorado is included in a new mask recommendation made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday, the CDC recommended vaccinated people should wear masks while in indoor public places in counties with "High" or "Substantial" spread of the virus.

The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people over a one-week period.

According to CDC data, more than 60 percent of US counties have high or substantial transmission of COVID-19.

In Colorado, 38 out of the 64 counties fall under high or substantial, that includes El Paso County, Pueblo County, and Teller County.

However, the CDC does not have the authority to make masks mandatory. The decision would be up to Governor Jared Polis, state and county health departments, and leaders of cities.

In a statement to KRDO, El Paso County Public Health says they don't have plans to enact a new mask mandate. The State says they will review the new guidance before making any decisions.

Additionally, EPCPH encouraged residents to take precautions by washing hands, staying home when feeling sick, wearing a mask if unvaccinated, and staying informed.

Below is a list of the high and substantial counties in Colorado, according to CDC data:

Adams County Substantial Alamosa County High Archuleta County High Bent County Substantial Chaffee County Substantial Cheyenne County HIgh Clear Creek County High Conejos County Substantial Delta County Substantial Douglas County Substantial Eagle County Substantial El Paso County Substantial Garfield County High Grand County High Hinsdale County High Huerfano County Substantial Lake County Substantial Larimer County Substantial Las Animas County Substantial Lincoln County Substantial Mesa County High Mineral County High Moffat County High Montezuma County Substantial Montrose County Substantial Ouray County High Park County Substantial Pitkin County Substantial Pueblo County Substantial Rio Blanco County High Rio Grande County Substantial Routt County High Saguache County High San Miguel High Summit County High Teller County Substantial Washington County Substantial Weld County Substantial

To view the full map, click here.