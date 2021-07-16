Mark Redwine found guilty of murder for death of his son in 2012

Top Stories

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Redwine has been found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse for the death of his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in November 2012.



The verdict was read in court Friday afternoon. Watch below:

Dylan, 12, was reported missing during a visit to his father's home in Vallecito.

Mark wasn't arrested until 2017, and following several legal setbacks and mistrials, his official criminal trial for second-degree murder and child abuse charges started in mid-June of 2021.

The prosecution alleged that Mark murdered his son in a fit of rage following explicit photos Dylan found of his father. The defense argued that Dylan could have been killed by a wild animal in the heavily wooded terrain behind his father's house near Durango where he ultimately disappeared.

Some of the middle schooler's remains were found the following year, but it took three years for investigators to find Dylan's skull in those woods near Mark's home.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Redwine is facing up to 48 years in prison for the murder conviction.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.