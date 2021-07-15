Jury heads to deliberation in Mark Redwine murder trial

Crime

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The jury is heading to deliberate the verdict in Mark Redwine's murder trial nearly nine years after his son's death. Redwine is facing murder and child abuse charges in the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine.

After lengthy closing arguments that lasted most of the day Thursday, the case was handed over to the jury. At about 4:15 p.m., a Colorado Courts spokesperson said the jury had gone home for the day. The deliberations are expected to resume on Friday.

Dylan attended Lewis-Palmer Middle School in Monument at the time he disappeared. His mother sent him to Vallecito, just north of Durango, for a court-ordered visit at his father's home in November of 2012. He vanished from his father's home the next day.

The prosecution alleges that Mark murdered his son in a fit of rage following explicit photos Dylan found of his father. The defense is arguing that Dylan could have been killed by a wild animal in the heavily wooded terrain behind his father's house near Durango where he ultimately disappeared. Some of the middle schooler's remains were found the following year, but it took three years for investigators to find Dylan's skull in those woods near Mark's home.

Mark wasn't arrested until 2017, and following several legal setbacks and mistrials, his official criminal trial started in mid-June of 2021. After hearing nearly a month of testimony from both sides, the jury will now decide whether they believe Mark killed his son. He's facing both second-degree murder and child abuse charges for the boy's death.