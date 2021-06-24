Man arrested for child sex crimes after vigilante sting in Woodland Park

Top Stories

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park Police say they arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes after a non-profit organization called "Colorado Ped Patrol" conducted a sting this past weekend.

WPPD said in a statement Thursday that officers got a phone call from a person with Colorado Ped Patrol who said she had posed as a 13-year-old on the internet and received "explicit text messages and pictures" from Robert Elliott.

According to WPPD, Colorado Ped Patrol confronted Elliott with a camera crew at a Starbucks in Woodland Park, and the event was streamed live on YouTube. The video doesn't appear to be on Colorado Ped Patrol's channel as of publication time.

WPPD said Elliott was arrested for an outstanding warrant, but police added that detectives reviewed "hundreds of pages of text messages" leading to three felony charges.

Elliott was booked into custody for suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and internet sexual exploitation of a child. He's being held without bond.