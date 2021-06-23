Colorado man with multiple sclerosis, bound to a wheelchair, inspires through art

Top Stories

AVONDALE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jeff Tuttoilmondo has been battling multiple sclerosis. Bound to a wheelchair, Tuttoilmondo only has mobility in his right hand.

But that hasn't stopped him from creating inspiring pieces of artwork. His true passion is building, painting, and sculpting items all over his home and yard.







One of his friends, Dana Lambert from Pueblo, wrote into KRDO saying, "All those in contact with Jeff leave his home feeling awe-inspired!" Lambert praises his positive attitude. The 56-year-old has lived in Pueblo and now resides in Avondale.