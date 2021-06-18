Police: Husband strangled Jepsy Kallungi, buried her body in unknown location

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police gave an update on the alleged murder of a 26-year-old woman who was last seen in 2019, saying that her husband apparently strangled her and then buried her body in an unknown location.

Dane Oliver Kallungi, 38, is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge for the alleged killing of his wife, Jepsy Kallungi. KRDO first reported Dane's arrest on Thursday.

Jepsy Kallungi was last seen on March 20, 2019. In the weeks and months following her disappearance, family members pleaded for information about her whereabouts, and a vigil was held to honor Jepsy.

According to an update from Colorado Springs Police, detectives recovered "numerous items of physical evidence" and got testimonial evidence as well. The detectives reported that evidence shows a "domestic disturbance occurred where Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsy Kallungi and buried her body in an unknown location."

An arrest affidavit still hasn't been released to the public, and we're working on obtaining those documents to get more information on the alleged killing.

Kallungi was arrested on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

