‘Rock the RoC’: Tribute Concert for Charlotte Figi April 7th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Charlotte Figi’s journey with cannabis reached billions of people worldwide, and positively impacted millions of individuals’ relationship with medical cannabis.

In celebration of Charlotte Figi’s legacy, Rock the RoC, an inaugural tribute concert, marks one year since her passing on April 7th, 2021. Hosted by Realm of Caring, a nonprofit organization that provides cannabinoid therapy, the virtual concert will feature the Avett Brothers and special guest appearances including Sanjay Gupta and Jared Polis, with more top performers.

Viewers are invited to stream the concert free of charge and encouraged to donate to further the progress of medical cannabinoid research.

Through revolutionary research, innovative education, and life-changing grants, Realm of Caring (RoC) seeks to facilitate and encourage the mainstream acceptance of transformative, plant-powered therapies to benefit individuals and families and serve healthcare providers well as the hemp and cannabis industries.

Heather Jackson is the Co-Founder and President of the Realm of Caring Foundation (RoC), which primarily serves families who are dealing with life-limiting and chronic health conditions. Her mission, after helping her son transition from hospice to health, is to reimagine the way we think, talk, and respond to plant medicine and the people who use it.

To that end, she is committed to innovative scientific research, building global communities, and advancing demanded conversations about these life-changing approaches to health. In addition, Ms. Jackson recently co-founded Unlimited Sciences, a psychedelic research and awareness non-profit. She is an international speaker, published researcher, and author, and her work has been featured on Dateline, 60 Minutes Australia, and CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta as well as in the New York Times, National Geographic, TIME, and Good Housekeeping.