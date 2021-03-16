Suspect arrested, accused of dragging dog to death behind truck

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Nearly two weeks after witnesses reported to Denver Police that a dog was being dragged behind a pickup truck, a suspect has been arrested.

The Denver Police Department said Tuesday that Jacob Ibarra, 24, was arrested on March 12 after the incident on March 1. Ibarra faces two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and a felony tampering with evidence charge.

According to our partners at 9News, witnesses told DPD they saw a pickup truck driving south on S. Platte Drive with a dog attached to a leash. The witnesses said they were able to get the truck to stop near W. Mississippi Ave.

However, when the pickup truck stopped, people started taking pictures of the truck and the dog, and the truck sped off, according to a witness. The dog was left behind, and some of the people who had stopped tried to take it to an animal hospital, but it died.

DPD was able to track down the pickup truck to a location in Commerce City, and it had been spray-painted black with the temporary tag removed. The tag was still inside the vehicle, though, and Ibarra was identified as the suspect, according to DPD.

Ibarra is currently free on bond.