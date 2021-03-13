Plows keep roads clear in Teller County as snow starts to accumulate

Top Stories

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — Unlike empty grocery store shelves in Colorado Springs, the city above the clouds was still stocked as the snow started to fall Saturday night.

Residents in Woodland Park are used to significant snowfall. Even so, Colorado Department of Transportation plows can be seen treating Highway 24 that runs through town.

For anyone feeling adventurous, Teller County Search and Rescue has a message on avalanche safety.

On Facebook this week, the group said, “Just because it’s a well-used trail doesn’t mean it’s a safe trail - it may cross avalanche paths or run below a dangerous steep slope.”