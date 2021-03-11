Store shelves empty in Colorado Springs 36 hours before snow storm

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With several inches to potential feet of snow in the forecast for the weekend, memories of ill-prepared blizzards past are emptying store shelves.

Not one milk carton was left at one North Colorado Springs grocery store Thursday night.

The toilet paper aisle is hardly any better. Store workers say they’ve been struggling to keep essentials in stock for three days now.

The majority of snow is expected to start falling on Saturday on the two-year anniversary of the historic 2019 bomb cyclone that dumped feet of snow on Southern Colorado. Even if this weekend’s incoming weather event doesn’t measure up, drivers say they’d rather be over-prepared this time.

“A lot of people were caught off guard, but hopefully we can prevent that this year,” said Jason Ralston, owner of RORA Offroad in Colorado Springs.

Ralston is already planning to give rides to essential workers who need a lift.

“This year we tried to plan ahead and get out and get ahead of the ball game and offer services to essential workers, emergency personnel who need to get to hospitals, elderly folks who need to get to appointments, medication deliveries, that sort of thing,” said Ralston.

If that describes you, Ralston says you can send him a message on Facebook to coordinate transportation.

Meanwhile, city and county leaders reiterate that people should cancel any weekend plans and hunker down. El Paso County Public Works advises drivers to have an emergency kit on-hand if travel is required. Supplies should include a cell phone charger, extra clothing, blankets, water, a flashlight, snow shovel, cat litter, and canned goods.