Colorado Springs Utilities facing huge cost of winter blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While millions of Texans were without power during last week's winter blast, Colorado Springs Utilities reported that all was fine along the Front Range. Now, CSU is planning an emergency meeting Wednesday because the cost of running generators last week had a huge impact in the annual budget for natural gas.

According to a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities told KRDO that CSU has now spent a good portion of its entire yearly funding for natural gas to power generators.

Natalie Eckhart with CSU says that extreme demand for electricity and natural gas from Feb. 13-16 resulted in a spike in natural gas prices. While CSU had been seeing market prices of about $2.50/Dekatherm, the price skyrocketed to nearly $200/Dekatherm. It's not yet clear how much natural gas was bought at the inflated market price.

But ultimately, the money for the increased cost has to come from somewhere. Eckhart said, "We’re currently reviewing alternatives for how we will proceed with the pass-through of natural gas rates to our customers."

CSU says an emergency meeting is being held at 4 p.m. to discuss the payment and how the utility company will recoup expenses.

This news comes after Gov. Jared Polis applauded an investigation by the Public Utilities Commission to understand utility planning. Polis said he thinks customers should have a choice to either reduce or forego power for a couple of hours "to avoid hundreds of dollars of extra charges in utility costs."

This is a developing story and we're working on getting more information. Check back for updates.