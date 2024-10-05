Skip to Content
Weather Video

Cool Finish to the Weekend

By
New
Published 3:45 PM

We are under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm due to the low humidity and breezy conditions. It best not to do any outside burning because if a fire starts it can spread rapidly.

A cold front will make its way into the area dropping our lows into the 40s across the region. The front will also provide us with some breezy conditions. Our skies will be clear. There is a slight chance that the northern lights could be visible in Northern Colorado.

For your Sunday Funday the cold front will drop highs into the 70s across the region. We will continue to have sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 80s for the start of the work week. The 80s will continue for the remainder of the work week along with the dry conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content