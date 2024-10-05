Cool Finish to the Weekend

We are under a Red Flag Warning until 7pm due to the low humidity and breezy conditions. It best not to do any outside burning because if a fire starts it can spread rapidly.

A cold front will make its way into the area dropping our lows into the 40s across the region. The front will also provide us with some breezy conditions. Our skies will be clear. There is a slight chance that the northern lights could be visible in Northern Colorado.

For your Sunday Funday the cold front will drop highs into the 70s across the region. We will continue to have sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 80s for the start of the work week. The 80s will continue for the remainder of the work week along with the dry conditions.