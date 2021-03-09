Armed thief gets away with cash after robbing a 7-Eleven

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD said early Tuesday morning, a man held up a 7-Eleven on Fountain Blvd., then robbed a customer, before fleeing on foot.

Police said just after 5:00 Tuesday morning, a man walked into the 7- Eleven convenience store located at 2802 E Fountain Blvd., and threatened the clerk with a gun, demanding he open the cash register.

Investigators said the clerk was able to get away and locked himself in a back room.

Before the robber left, a customer walked into the store and was robbed by the suspect at gunpoint as well.

The armed thief fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers said they checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.