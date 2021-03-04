Custer County Board of Health votes to end COVID restrictions

Top Stories

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Board of Health meeting in Custer County Wednesday, the board voted to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and return to full business capacity with no countywide mask mandate.

The vote was two to one with Tom Flower being the sole board member to vote against removing the COVID-19 restrictions.

Custer County has had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 0% and no new hospitalizations, according to state data updated on Wednesday.

Public Health Director Clifford Brown said he believes that a recent executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis allows the county to bypass Level Green on the state's COVID-19 dial and just opt out altogether.

Gov. Polis' office sent a statement to our partners at 9News saying that they were reaching out to Custer County about the move. The statement said "getting back to the Colorado we love won't be like flipping a light switch."

It's not clear when Custer County will officially remove all restrictions, however, as board members said they would get public input and then meet again next Wednesday.

