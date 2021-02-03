Four new faces run for Colorado Springs City Council District 1

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to pick city council members in the upcoming General Municipal Election on April 6. There are four new faces running for District 1.

Each active registered voter will receive a ballot to vote for the City Council District seat in which their residential address is located.

District lines are assessed every four years to make sure each of the city’s six districts consists of similar population sizes. Colorado Springs released the final City Council Redistricting Plan for the six City Council Districts in November 2020.

Residents can type in their address to find out their district on the city's website.

KRDO met with each of the four candidates running to represent District 1. Watch KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10:00 to hear from Jim Mason, Michael Seeger, Glenn Carlson, and Dave Donelson.