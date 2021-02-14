911 call in Pueblo West leads to marijuana bust estimated at $300,000

Top Stories

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said an abandoned 9-1-1 call in Pueblo West Saturday, led to the arrest of a man running an illegal marijuana grow operation.

According to the PCSO, Deputies responded to what they said was a suspicious abandoned 9-1-1 call around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s Communication Center tracked the call to a home in the 1300 block of Keymar Place, near E. Platteville Blvd.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man who they have identified as 56 year-old Weiguang Fong.

Fong, who had ties to China, told deputies through a translator, that he did not call 9-1-1 and was the only person in the home. Deputies said they received permission from Fong to search the home to make sure nobody was there who needed help.

PCSO said the deputies did not find anyone in the house, but they did find what appeared to be at least 30 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, in Fong's basement. Fong said the plants were for his wife who suffers from a medical condition.

Narcotics detectives served Fong with a search warrant, where they found 274 marijuana plants and 60 pounds of sealed and packaged dried product, estimated to be worth around $300,000.





Fong was placed under arrest and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

