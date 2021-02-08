Trinidad man injured by explosion from package

Top Stories

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating who might have left a suspicious package that exploded when a man in Trinidad found it and opened it in a parking lot Monday morning.

According to the Trinidad Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of E. North Ave around 1 a.m. for the explosion. Investigators say a 20-year-old man was walking through a parking lot with another man when they found a package.

Police say one of the men opened the package, and there was an explosion. It's not clear how large the explosion was or if it damaged nearby property.

According to Trinidad Police, the victim had to be airlifted to a hospital. His current condition isn't known.

At this time, it's not clear if a suspect has been identified.

Trinidad Police say that a similar incident happened last Friday at the Walmart parking lot.

TPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the case. If you have information, call 719-846-4441 or 1-888-ATF-BOMB.

We're working on getting more information on this and last week's incident.