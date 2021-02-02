Gov. Polis gives update on state’s response to COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update Tuesday on the state's ongoing response to COVID-19 as local health departments aim to vaccinate people over the age of 70.



Watch below starting around 1 p.m.:

As of February 1 in El Paso County, a little over 2,400 people over the age of 70 had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 17,857 people over the age of 70 had received one dose. That's according to the El Paso County Department of Public Health and Environment.