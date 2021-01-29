Suspect arrested after shots fired in north Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police detained a suspect who reportedly fired multiple gunshots in the north side of the city Friday around noon.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. near 4289 N. Elizabeth Street. Pueblo Police have that section of N. Elizabeth Street closed down while officers work on clearing the area.

According to emergency dispatchers, police were able to take the suspect into custody at about 12:40 p.m.

It's not clear yet if anyone was injured.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.