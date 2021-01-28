Pueblo boy’s slogan chosen for CDOT road signs

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation used a 7-year-old Pueblo boy’s slogan to warn drivers about dangerous road conditions during this week’s snowstorms.

Julius Romero saw his message “SNOW DOWN, SLOW DOWN” come to life on a CDOT sign along Highway 50 in Pueblo Sunday. The department posted on Facebook, sharing the inspiration behind the slogan.

“On a recent trip through the I-25 Gap project, Julius was concerned about how fast some drivers were going, especially with the winter conditions in the area,” CDOT said on Facebook.

The Romero family was invited to tour CDOT’s Joint Operations Center. There, Julius got to push the button to officially post his message for drivers in Pueblo to see ahead of Monday’s snow.

