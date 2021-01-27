1 year on, community remembers Gannon Stauch

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- "Please help us find 11 yo Gannon Stauch," read a message posted to the KRDO Facebook page one year ago.

"Have you seen this boy?"

"Please help us find this boy"

Evelynne Billings shared a screenshot of a post to the Lorson Ranch Residents Facebook group on Jan. 27, 2020, and the news cycle surrounding the 11-year-old's disappearance began just two days later with a plea for help from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"His favorite color is blue," Sara Robertson said on Jan. 31. She and other members of the community held hope that Gannon would be found or return home safely, and so they lit blue lights as a symbol for their optimism.

A little over a month later, however, Gannon's stepmother was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say Letecia Stauch killed Gannon, and his remains were found after her arrest in Pace, Florida.

And as Stauch remains in jail awaiting trial for murder and a slew of other charges, the community hasn't forgotten Gannon's spirit. Tuesday night, neighbors lit blue lights once again, honoring Gannon's memory.