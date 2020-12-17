Saguache County deputies searching for woman who’s been missing for nearly two months

News

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they say has been missing for nearly two months.

Deputies say Shayla Janee Hammel, 34, hasn't been seen or heard from for approximately seven weeks. According to investigators, Hammel was reported missing by her husband after his children and mother told him they hadn't been in contact with her. Her husband is currently incarcerated.

The Sheriff's Office says she is known to have lived in the Saguache area and possibly the San Luis Valley area. Hammel previously lived in Florida.

If you have any information you're asked to call CBI's tip line at (719)-207-0210 or the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at (719)-655-2544.