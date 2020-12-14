Colorado’s nine electors cast ballots for Biden and Harris

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado’s nine presidential electors cast ballots Monday, formally choosing President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on behalf of the people of Colorado.

Monday, the electors were sworn in on a promise to pick Biden and Harris and vote in accordance with Colorado’s popular vote. The Nov. 3 election was the first presidential election since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can punish faithless electors who vote against the popular vote winner.

“Electors play an important role in reaffirming that the people, everyday American people, decide who the leaders are of our nation,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

According to Griswold, voting for the people’s choice for president is also the law in Colorado. This year, Coloradans voiced their picks for president in record-breaking numbers.

“Colorado actually saw the second-highest turnout in the country with 76.4% of the total population,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

The certifications from Monday’s meeting of the electors are on their way to Washington, D.C. to the United States Archivist and Senate President Mike Pence.

The El Paso County Clerk & Recorder’s Office is allowing the public to inspect ballots from the Nov. 3 election. For an appointment, call the El Paso County Elections Department at 719-520-7325 to schedule a two-hour time slot.