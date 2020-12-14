Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) - Presidential electors coast to coast are casting the votes that will choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, a formality that has taken on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for re-election.



With heightened security in place in some states, Democratic electors in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes Monday in low-key proceedings.

Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College.