Pueblo man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony weapons charges
DENVER (KRDO) – A Pueblo man hs been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison followed with 3 years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Tuesday, United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that 32-year-old, Maximillian Zeferino Esquibel, of Pueblo, was sentenced to serve 58 months (nearly 5 years) in federal prison, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and facts presented at trial, on August 9, 2019, law enforcement agents and officers executed a search warrant at Esquibel’s home. During the search investigators found four firearms, including an AR-15 style rifle, with the safety in the “fire” position, loaded with an extended magazine that contained multiple rounds of live ammunition, despite children being in the home. According to investigators, three other firearms and over 100 rounds of ammunition were also seized by agents. According to Dunn, Esquibel had a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Pueblo in 2006, making it illegal for him to possess any firearms.
“Reducing gun crime in Pueblo has been a focus of this office and the Safe Streets Task Force for several years now,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “This case is just one example of how, working with the Pueblo Police Department and the District Attorney’s office, we are clearly having a significant impact.”
Let me break it down for you Gun Grabbing Liberals.
An AR-15, which does not stand for Assault Rifle, has to be charged in order to be in the SAFE position. If the rifle is unloaded and you want to put it on SAFE you have to charge it.
The rifle can be empty, the hammer forward and the rifle on FIRE and it will NOT fire.
100 rounds in not a lot of ammo. That is 5 boxes of 20 rds each that can fit into the palm of your hand.
The rifle was Loaded with a magazine, it did not say it was LOADED or CHAMBERED with a round. For us legal gun owners that is legal in Colorado if we are transporting it in our car. As long as it is not chambering a round. Same for shotguns. Handguns YES you can have them chambered.
Sadly this felon is lumped in with non felon, safe gun owners.
Also what is an extended magazine? Do the mean a standard capacity magazine? Standard means it hold 30 rounds.
Again feeding junk to the reader.
