First phase of Front Range Passenger Rail to cost several billion dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first phase of the Front Range Passenger Rail connecting Fort Collins to Pueblo could cost up to $2.8 billion, according to a project update.

If approved, the initial transit would be built on existing railroad tracks from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, running two to six daily round trips. The price for that segment of rail is estimated to cost up to $2.5 billion.

A second passenger rail from Colorado Springs to Pueblo on existing shared track is projected to cost up to $300 million, or $0.3 billion, with one or two daily round trips. Both portions of the passenger rail would go up to 79 miles per hour.

Randy Grauberger, the project director for the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, says the state legislature will have to figure out how to fund the project.

Grauberger says he believes a governing body for the Front Range Passenger Rail could be created in the upcoming legislative session.

One possible means of funding, at least partially, is a future sales tax in the 13 Front Range counties. One preliminary survey shows taxpayers might be on board with the idea.

“We did one survey a year ago that actually asked the question - would you support raising your sales tax to support a $5 billion project,” said Grauberger. “Surprisingly, over 65% of the people said they would support such a sales tax and only 21% said they were opposed to it.”

The main function of the rail would be to ease traffic congestion, which is projected to worsen. Millions of more people are expected to move to the Front Range in the coming years. As many as two million people are expected to ride the passenger rail annually. Though previous KRDO reporting captured mixed reactions from nearby residents.

