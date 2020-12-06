Man charged with Attempted Murder after break-in at ex-wife’s home

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he broke into the home of his ex-wife.

CSPD said that around 12:30 Sunday morning they were dispatched to the 2600 block of Christopher Terrace on a Burglary in Progress call. According to police, the woman was on the phone with emergency dispatchers reporting that someone was breaking into her home. Police said at that point the dispatcher heard a disturbance break out, followed by a gunshot.

Officers said they arrived on-scene and found the woman and another man at the house, and told officers her ex-husband had broken into her home through a window and was still inside. Officers found the ex-husband and the handgun and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators said after her ex-husband broke into her house, he began fighting with her, and that was when the gun was fired. No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

Police said the ex-husband was taken into custody and the man was later transported to the El Paso County jail where he was charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.