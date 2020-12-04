Police: Man tried to set fire in Colorado Springs ballot box

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs say they need help finding a man who tried to insert a flaming piece of paper into a ballot box outside of the El Paso County Courthouse.

Colorado Springs Police say it happened in late October, and investigators were called on October 29th to review surveillance video footage of the incident.

Police say a man walked up to the ballot box with a rolled up piece of paper that had been lit on fire. The man put the flaming paper inside the ballot box, according to police, but it self-extinguished once it was inside the ballot box.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office confirmed that none of the ballots were damaged, according to CSPD.

Police say they believe this type of incident has never happened before in Colorado Springs.

Detectives say they haven't been able to identify the suspect yet, and they need help. If you have information, call 719-444-7000.