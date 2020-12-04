New free COVID-19 testing site opening at Pueblo Mall

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an effort to alleviate long lines at Pueblo's main community testing site for COVID-19, a new location for free coronavirus testing is opening next week at the Pueblo Mall.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with Pueblo County to open the new testing site on Monday, and it'll be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CDPHE says the location will be at the Pueblo Mall on Dillon Drive; it'll likely be a tent set up in the parking lot similar to a community testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

There are no ID or insurance requirements for the test, which is free. If you're experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 --common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and muscle aches-- you're encouraged to visit the community testing site and get checked.

Colorado has numerous free community testing sites across the state; click here for a map to see which one is closest to you.