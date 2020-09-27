Driver arrested in Pueblo for DUI and other charges after crashing into a power pole.

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police arrested a man early Sunday morning on the southside of Pueblo for allegedly driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a pole.

Around 3:30 a.m. a Pueblo police officer saw cars racing on Northern Avenue. The officer attempted to pull the cars over, but the suspects failed to stop.

A short time later, officers responded to a single-car crash on Northern and Vassar, where they found one of the cars they saw racing, minutes earlier. The car had run off the road and onto a sidewalk, where it crashed into a power pole.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested and charged with DUI, exhibition of speed, and reckless driving.