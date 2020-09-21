Political signs reported stolen in Colorado Springs as election closes in

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With six weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election, political signs are disappearing across El Paso County.

Marla Frederick says her Trump 2020 banner hanging from her garage was gone when she returned home from shopping over the weekend.

“Turns out that it was ripped off the house and stolen,” Frederick said. “It wasn’t like it was on the ground blown away by the wind.”

The day before, an anti-Trump message was spray-painted on the side of Faith Evangelical Free Church in the same Northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood.

El Paso County Republican Party Chair Vickie Tonkins is getting reports of 20 to 30 GOP political sign thefts on any given day.

Rebecca Keltie isn’t a Republican or a Democrat. She’s running for U.S. Congress under the Unity party in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District representing Colorado Springs. Keltie says some of her signs have been taken and replaced with her competitor’s signs.

“I am missing close to 100 signs,” Keltie said. “And I am about 75% self-funded, so that hurts. It hurts my pocket.”

