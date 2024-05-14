Stormy afternoon & evening ahead

TODAY: Storms are expected to return this afternoon with the arrival of a cold front late in the day. With plenty of moisture to work with, storms could produce moderate to heavy rain at times. Stronger storms are possible across the plains, with isolated gusts up to 60 MPH. Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity through the night. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, before the front arrives.

EXTENDED: Wednesday looks to bring an increase in rain and storm chances for much of Southern Colorado with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s. While a few afternoon showers likely remain in the forecast later in the week, it does appear that conditions will warm up and dry out slightly this weekend.