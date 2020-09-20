Vandals spray paint “Black Lives Matter” and more on Colorado Springs church

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's cleanup time at one local church after it was the target of vandalism early Sunday morning.

Neighbors and parishioners came together Sunday afternoon to scrub off graffiti that said "Black Lives Matter" and "f*** Trump."

Church employees told KRDO they've filed a police report and handed their surveillance video over to detectives -- which they believe shows two people taking part in the act around 1 a.m.

We've reached out to Colorado Springs Police for more information and a copy of that surveillance video, but have not yet heard back.

Community members who helped clean told us they're against the destruction of property, regardless the movement.

"Vandalism is not okay. No matter what the message you're trying to portray or get across, it's not okay," said Elise who lives nearby.

We'll have the latest on this story tonight on KRDO at 10.