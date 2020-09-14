Deputies seek wanted suspect in attempted kidnapping at Calhan gas station

Top Stories

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking people to keep an eye out for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened early Monday morning in Calhan.

According to the sheriff's office, a victim was at a gas station near 1000 5th Street around 3:45 a.m. when they were approached by a man at gunpoint who demanded a ride. The victim didn't have keys to the car, so the man walked them inside the store at gunpoint. He can be seen on surveillance video holding the gun at the entrance of the store.

It's not clear what happened next, but the suspect was last seen leaving the area near the GOCO baseball field at about 4:15 a.m. We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information about what happened in between the time that the victim reported being approached and when the suspect was last seen.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is wanted for attempted kidnapping and sexual assault.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'6" tall with thick brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing work boots and Dickie-style or Carhart-style work pants and a work shirt.

If you see the suspect, don't approach him. Call the sheriff's tip line at 719-520-6666.