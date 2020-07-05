‘Kelley Girl’s Paintings,’ donations for adults with special needs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jon Bryant, owner of Kelley Girl Paintings & Exteriors, helps donate funds to adults with special needs. His sister, Kelley Bryant, has cerebral palsy and is legally blind. She can only see 3 feet directly in front of her.

To help raise funds for donation, Kelley Brant, who has an interest in painting, draws the beautiful art-pieces, which Jon Bryant posts on his website. The funds go directly to Mindset Acquired through Mobilities, M.A.T.A., which is a Day-hab program, where adults with special needs can create, socialize, learn new skills and see new things. Her brother, Jon Bryant, helped pioneer the idea.

M.A.T.A. brings groups of 12-15 people on day-trips five days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kelley Bryant says that it's her favorite program in Colorado Springs. One hundred percent of all proceeds from her paintings go to provide for field trips, supplies, and activities to Kelley and her classmates.

To learn more about Kelley Girl's Paintings, click here.