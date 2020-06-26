Military spouse creating non-profit wellness center in Colorado Springs for veterans, first responders

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elaine Brewer, a 15-year military spouse, is starting a wellness center for veterans, first responders, and emergency medical personnel.

According to the Humble Warrior Wellness Center Facebook page, the center will "incorporate yoga, meditation, and other methods of holistic healing that will bring a healthy counterbalance to the hyper-vigilant work environment, delivering peace, presence, and calmness into the homes and personal lives of our veterans and first responders. Our goal is to greatly reduce suicide rates, anxiety, irritability, anger, depression, and other negative effects of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries (TBI) among our veterans and first responders."

After Brewer's husband, a 20-year veteran of the Navy Special Operations community experienced trauma, Elaine Brewer started to recognize the restorative and therapeutic properties with mind/body connection through yoga.

The page adds, "Witnessing what an encouraging and healing atmosphere it was for our service members battling post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, sleep disorders, and other mental health issues had a huge impact on her and is the driving force behind Humble Warrior Wellness Center."