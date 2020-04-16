Pueblo police arrest accomplice in murder of mother stuffed in dumpster

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police investigators announced Thursday that an accomplice had been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman who was found dismembered in a dumpster near a Pueblo car wash.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, 36-year-old Melanie Cuevas was arrested in Monte Vista for accessory to first-degree murder. We're working on getting more details about her alleged involvement in the crime.

Anthony Cuevas, Melanie's husband, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother, Mary Garcia, and then dumping her remains in various places.

Police originally found Garcia's body in a dumpster on October 17, and Anthony was booked into custody days later thanks to surveillance video that caught the disposal. Melanie was also initially placed under arrest but wasn't charged until April.

Garcia had family in Monte Vista, where Melanie Cuevas was arrested.

Police are still looking for leads, if you have information, call 719-320-6022.