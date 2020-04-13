Pueblo Police seek bank robbery suspects

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is sharing photos of a vehicle believed to have been used by two bank robbery suspects last month.

On March 19 at about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 3000 Hart Road for a reported robbery.

Two suspects had made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police didn't provide a detailed description of the suspects, saying they were wearing masks and dark clothing.

The suspect vehicle was found in the area. It's a gray Pontiac Grand Am with a black-painted hood. It also has a distinctive logo of some type of cat on the passenger side door.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Fillmore at (719) 320-6044 with any information on this crime. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com