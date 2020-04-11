Stuck inside? Play the KRDO.com Easter Egg hunt!

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Easter is being celebrated differently than in past years, but KRDO is bringing the thrill of the hunt for Easter Eggs to you digitally!

Scattered throughout the website are a half-dozen Easter Eggs -- find one and click it, and you could be rewarded with a sweet offer from a local business.

But considering there are literally tens of thousands of pages on KRDO.com's site, we have to give y'all a few hints. In fact, the first egg is right under your nose.

Mr. "Nam and Eggs" himself, Rob, will start you off on the right foot. Those who checked me in the last week might stay inside tonight. It might be red, it might be gray; it all depends on the time of day. Background players from this popular 'kingdom' are nearby. No concerts in the Springs? Let's get this show on the road. A caravan with few vans, but a whole lot of cheer.

If you find them, keep the secret and see if your family members or friends can figure out the clues, too! (Pro tip: A magnifying glass will help on the last three.)

The Easter Egg hunt works best on desktop browsers.

Happy Easter from all of us at KRDO!