Stuck inside? Play the KRDO.com Easter Egg hunt!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Easter is being celebrated differently than in past years, but KRDO is bringing the thrill of the hunt for Easter Eggs to you digitally!
Scattered throughout the website are a half-dozen Easter Eggs -- find one and click it, and you could be rewarded with a sweet offer from a local business.
But considering there are literally tens of thousands of pages on KRDO.com's site, we have to give y'all a few hints. In fact, the first egg is right under your nose.
- Mr. "Nam and Eggs" himself, Rob, will start you off on the right foot.
- Those who checked me in the last week might stay inside tonight.
- It might be red, it might be gray; it all depends on the time of day.
- Background players from this popular 'kingdom' are nearby.
- No concerts in the Springs? Let's get this show on the road.
- A caravan with few vans, but a whole lot of cheer.
If you find them, keep the secret and see if your family members or friends can figure out the clues, too! (Pro tip: A magnifying glass will help on the last three.)
The Easter Egg hunt works best on desktop browsers.
Happy Easter from all of us at KRDO!
