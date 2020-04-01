39 tigers, 3 bears from Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ zoo now living in Colorado

Top Stories

KEENESBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Netflix's recent docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" has taken the internet by storm. Now, we're learning some of the animals of Joe Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park have since been rescued and found home in Colorado.

That's according to Wild Animal Sanctuary Executive Director Pat Craig who spoke with our partners at 9News.

Craig said he met Joe Maldonado-Passage -- more famously known as Joe Exotic -- during a 2017 rescue of some tigers from Exotic's property in Oklahoma.

“It was super overcrowded and running out of food,” Craig told 9News.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado currently has 85 tigers and a total of 480 animals. Craig says 39 of those tigers and 3 bears once lived on Joe Exotic's private zoo.

Craig told 9News he’s gotten "a few calls" about “Tiger King” since it was first released on Netflix. He says he hopes the story will raise awareness for the animal sanctuary’s mission.

“People who exploit animals are all over,” he said. “That’s one of our big battles. One of our missions is to educate people about this problem.”

For more about the rescue, visit WildAnimalSanctuary.org.