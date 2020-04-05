Band takes show on the road to neighborhoods

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With venues closed and people stuck indoors, musicians are looking for new ways to share their sound. One local band decided to use its tour bus to take music directly to fans.

The Colorado Springs based band "Tejon Street Corner Thieves" had its tour cancelled.

So, now the band is doing drive-by concerts and making stops in its fans’ neighborhoods.

Banjo player and band manager Connor O'Neal says it's a way to connect while social distancing.

"With our little inverter and our PA, and actually go visit our fans without coming in contact with them,” O’Neal said. “They listen from their porch.”

He said they've done it twice, and already visited about 20 houses.

O’Neal stresses they don't want people gathering, and they don't want fans coming up to the bus.

Right now about 100 people have emailed the band asking for them to come by their house.

You can find instructions for emailing them on their Facebook page.

