Thunderbirds practice flyover ahead of USAFA class of 2020 graduation

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The iconic A.F. Thunderbirds demo team conducted a practice flyover ahead of the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2020 graduation next Saturday. You may have seen them if you were in the area Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

Many residents, who live close to the base, watched the practice from their home.

Daniel Bradley, a spectator, said, "To be able to come out here and watch the Thunderbirds for just a few minutes, it makes you feel like things are maybe starting to get back to normal, or at least there’s a piece of normalcy.”

The roaring jets will be heard during the class of 2020 graduation ceremony, performing a pass during the iconic hat toss. However, the Air Force says no airshow maneuvers will take place, so don't expect a barrel roll or flip.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional graduation ceremony at the Academy has been pushed up six weeks to April 18.