US Air Force Academy cadets to graduate 6 weeks early

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cadets at the US Air Force Academy will graduate on April 18, six weeks ahead schedule, amid COVID-19 concerns.

Academy officials announced the change Tuesday night.

"The class is planning an event six weeks ahead of schedule, allowing them to celebrate together while ensuring their health and safety by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines."

The event will be available through a live stream for family, friends and the public. However, no one will be able to attend in person due to health and safety concerns, said Academy officials.

“I have invited the Class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Jay Silveria.

Academy officials promised further event details in the coming days.