Las Animas County woman arrested for attempted murder in domestic violence shooting

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in custody after deputies found her in a field armed with a rifle after having allegedly shot and injured someone.

The Las Animas County Sheriff's Office says this happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the Bon Carbo area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with the woman and learned she was not injured but that she had shot a man. Deputies learned where this happened and EMS responded to that location where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to an area hospital.

After the initial investigation, 60-year-old Vanessa Polk was arrested on charges of first degree murder, first degree assault and domestic violence. She's currently being held without bond.

No additional information about the case was immediately available.