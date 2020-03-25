Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:06 pm

Denver Zoo launches ‘virtual safari’ program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although the Denver Zoo closed to the public earlier this month, its zookeepers are still hard at work. And now, with the launch of a 'virtual zoo,' you can see the animals too.

It's called Zoo to You: Virtual Safari and features daily videos, family activities and live streams from animal enclosures.

"The Zoo is reaching out to the community with a new resource to help families stay connected to its animals and stave off cabin fever during this difficult time," said zoo officials in a release Wednesday. "Zoo to You: Virtual Safari will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas that families can do at home."

Other zoos across the country have launched similar programs under the hashtag #bringingthezootoyou.

Lifestyle / News / State & Regional News

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply