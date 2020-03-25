Denver Zoo launches ‘virtual safari’ program
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although the Denver Zoo closed to the public earlier this month, its zookeepers are still hard at work. And now, with the launch of a 'virtual zoo,' you can see the animals too.
It's called Zoo to You: Virtual Safari and features daily videos, family activities and live streams from animal enclosures.
"The Zoo is reaching out to the community with a new resource to help families stay connected to its animals and stave off cabin fever during this difficult time," said zoo officials in a release Wednesday. "Zoo to You: Virtual Safari will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas that families can do at home."
Other zoos across the country have launched similar programs under the hashtag #bringingthezootoyou.
Today's #bringingthezootoyou Virtual Safari is brought to you by the cutest greater one-horned rhino gal! Tune on Facebook in at 2 p.m. MDT today (because baby takes her daily nap at 1 p.m.), or check out https://t.co/SrPiKSreHq for the replay! #ClosedButStillCaring pic.twitter.com/tcIyPNy1MS— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 25, 2020
Comments