KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Metagail is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and white Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now he’s patiently waiting to meet his new family.

That’s him, the timid boy who might be a little nervous when you first meet him. Metagail shies away from the limelight and is looking for a quieter or more mature home with older kiddos who understand he needs his space. Metagail has been working with HSPPR volunteers and Behavior staff every day and has continued to come out of his shell. Just think of where he will be with a patient family at home!

As for furry companions, other dogs can make Metagail uncomfortable so he may do best as the only dog in your home. But he does have experience living with cats! Adjusting to new surroundings can be daunting for Metagail, so he might need some extra time to acclimate.

Want to know more about Metagail? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.