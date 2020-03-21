Man injured after being shot in Pueblo home invasion

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in his own home early Saturday. Police are working to positively identify the suspect.

Officers were called to a home on Euclid Avenue at 4:15 a.m. where they found a man with a severe injury to his left arm from a close-range shotgun blast. Luckily, police say the man is expected to survive.

Capt. Tom Rummel says a possible suspect has been identified by a moniker, but he wasn't able to provide the suspect's legal name. PPD says that multiple people witnessed the incident and will be interviewed in the investigation.

This continues to be an active investigation. Check back here for updates.