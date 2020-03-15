State health dept. issues new advisory for high country counties

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents and recent visitors of Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties are being advised to minimize social contact with others, whether or not they're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The advisory comes Sunday afternoon from the Colorado Department of Public Health. They're asking that anyone who's been in those counties in the past week to take precautions.

Officials say that in these counties it's "likely there is sustained community transmission of COVID-19."

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed cases in those counties: 18 in Eagle, 13 in Pitkin, six in Gunninson, and three in Summit County.

“We’re seeing extensive outbreaks in these communities,” said Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE in the statement. “We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress on our health care systems and workers.”

