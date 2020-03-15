Coronavirus in Colorado: 30 new cases, 131 total

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health's latest update on March 15 has confirmed 30 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 131.

There has been one death from coronavirus -- a woman in her 80s from El Paso County.

All "presumptive positive" cases are now considered confirmed positive based on new directives from the CDC, said state health officials Sunday.

For the latest data on confirmed cases in Colorado, see here.

For more information on the virus and what to do if you're showing symptoms, see here.