Hickenlooper backs bill to protect IVF

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- United States Senator John Hickenlooper cosponsored the Access to Family Building Act. The legislation would establish a statutory right to access in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) services.

"Like so many others, my wife and I wouldn't have our beautiful baby son without IVF. Alabama's extreme ruling is the next MAGA republican attempt to roll back reproductive freedoms. Attacks like this will only become more frequent unless Congress passes new protections." John Hickenlooper | United States Senator

The Access to Family Building Act would:

Establish a statutory right for an individual to access, without prohibition or unreasonable limitation or interference, assisted reproductive technology services, such as IVF, and for a health care provider to provide ART services;

Establish an individual’s statutory right regarding the use or disposition of their reproductive genetic materials, including gametes;

Allow the Department of Justice to pursue civil action against any state, government official, individual or entity that violates protections in the legislation; and

Create a private right of action for individuals and health care providers in states that have limited access to ART.

Hickenlooper is also an original cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation that would guarantee access to abortion nationwide.